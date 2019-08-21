Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As power supply crisis in the nation’s energy sector continues to deteriorate, distribution companies (DisCos) are now pressing for N80 per kilowatt-hour of electricity in place of the N31.56 kobo earlier planned .

Speaking to Daily Sun, in Abuja, the Executive Director of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Barrister Sunday Oduntan, said that the regulators should consider foreign exchange, lending rate and the cost of production of power before fixing tariff.

“It is the responsibility of the regulators to look at the factors. including foreign exchange, lending rate, the cost of production of power. They should use that to determine the tariff. But the tariff should be in excess of N80”, he said.

ANED condemned a situation where electricity consumers are forced to buy transformers and connect light by themselves, a development he attributed to the liquidity crisis in the sector that constrained DisCos attending to customer requisitions at a time. “It is not the best practice. It is not normal for customers to be the ones buying transformers. If I am going to put electricity on an equipment, there has to be a legal arrangement whereby I can be responsible for whatever happens to it. That is what leads to the issue of ownership.”

Meanwhile, tribunal for the trial of energy debtors and all other meter-related frauds is to be inaugurated by the government, Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Plc, Alhaji Jamilu Isyiaku Gwamma, has said.

Gwamma, who disclosed this on Tuesday, during a contract-signing ceremony between KEDCO and the five private firms assigned to roll out the meters in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, said that the tribunal, which would comprise representatives from the office of the Attonery General and the security agencies in the country, would try these offenders and prescribe appropriate punishments for their misdemeanor. Gwamma, therefore, appealed to all their debtors in the three franchise states to make haste to settle their outstanding bills before the inauguration of the tribunal.