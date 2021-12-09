Some bills and motions slated for debate at Thursday’s plenary at the House of Representatives were stepped down as the legislators who sponsored the bills and motions were absent at proceedings.

The bills and motions were stepped down when the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, who presided over the sitting, called the members to lead the debate.

Some of the members were not on the floor while others approached the Chairman House Committee on rules and Business to ask that the bills and motions be stepped down for further consultations.

The nine bills and motions, as listed on the Order Paper for debate, were stepped down as a result of the absence of lawmakers and poor preparation.



The bills are – “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Upgrade and Conversion of Iron and Steel Company Clinic, Ajaokuta, to a Federal Teaching Hospital, Ajaokuta, to Provide Facility for Healthcare Services and Medical Training for students of the Federal University, Lokoja; and for Related Matters (HB.1207) (Rep. Lawal Muhammed Idirisu) for Second Reading).

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National War College Act, Cap.N82, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Enact the National Defence College Bill; and for Related Matters (HB. 1143), sponsored by Rep. Aminu Ashiru Mani for Second Reading.

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act, Cap. N117, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 868) – (Rep. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo) for Second Reading.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to make the Vice President and Deputy Governors Act for the President and Governors respectively in official functions; and for Related Matters (HB. 997) (Rep. Olajide Olatubosun for Second Reading.

“Urgent Need to Investigate the Clandestine Operations of the Agencies Responsible for Land Allocation, Administration, and Development Control in the Federal Capital Territory by Rep. James Adisa Owolabi:

“Need to Ascertain the Progress of Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment Programmes in the Country, sponsored by Rep. Dennis Idahosa.

“Need to Establish a Unity School in Surulere 11 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, sponsored by Rep. Shoyinka Abiola Olatunji:

“Need to Complete Omoku–Egbeda–Uju–Awara–Obosima–Owerri Road Project, sponsored by Rep. Uchechuku Nnam–Obi.

Reacting to the development, the Majority Leader of the house, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano), urge his colleagues to always liaise with the House Committee Chairman on rules and business.

He said that the Chairman of Rules and Business committee must get in touch with relevant members so that bills are not put on schedule only to be stepped down because the member is not the floor of the House.

He said this mostly affects “Bills that are meant for second reading, second reading bills are very fundamental, it is when a member is expected to debate the general principles of the Bill.

“All members should please take it very seriously and be more dutiful when time comes for any bill to be taken for second reading,’’ he said.



Also, the minority Leader of the house, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), urged members to always check their mails as the Committee on Rules and Business do send messages to alert member ahead of plenary.

“I align myself with the submission of the House leader, but also let us refresh our memory that on this floor, members accused the Rules and Business Chairman of being selective in listing bills that are before him.

“I think what he has tried to do is to ensure that everybody is given equal representation in terms of listing their bills.

“Members should always check their mails, emails are sent before sitting. I think some members do not go through their mails,’’ he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, said that the bills that were stepped down will not be rescheduled again until the sponsors explain their absence on the floor of the house.

“I think the observation brought by the leader (Doguwa) is getting quite serious. Out of the good number of Bills that has been scheduled today, majority of the members are not available to present them.

“I think we will not reschedule them again until they have cogent explanations as to why we should.

“For that reason, I am inviting all those who are not here to present their bills to a meeting maybe within this week,’’ he said.

Wase, however, said that“A bill for an Act to Amend the Immigration Act, Cap. I1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for Payment of all Monies Received by the Service into the Federation Account, in accordance with Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to Establish the Nigerian Immigration Patrol Border Patrol Agent as a specialised Directorate in the Nigeria Immigration Service to Patrol, Maintain Surveillance, Conduct Borderline, Watch and Prevent Persons from Entering or Leaving Nigeria without Permission and to Provide for Deployment of Border Technology to Facilitate the Prevention of Illegal Migrants through Nigeria’s Porous Borders; and for Related Matters (HBs.201, 774 and 1156), sponsored by Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos, Rep. Benjamin Bem Mzondu and Rep. Armayau Abdulkadir for Second Reading”, was stepped down based on the advice of the leadership of the house as the Federal Government was in the process of privatizing the asset. (NAN)

