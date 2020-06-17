Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has raised concerns about the quality of jobs executed by contractors handling major projects across the state.

This comes following observations by House members on the first day of an oversight tour of projects being executed by the state government.

Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu remarked the level of work done by some of the contractors was not commensurate with the amount paid to them.

At the Government High School Adeta, Ilorin, the lawmakers lamented that the level of renovation carried did not meet up with the N330 million awarded for the contract.

Inspecting the solar panel project at the School for Special Needs, the House Speaker gave the assurance that the legislature will look into why the contractor failed to execute the project in spite of receiving N22 million of the total contract sum of N32 million.

Other projects inspected by the lawmakers included road projects at College of Education Ilorin, Kuntu-Adeta, Awolowo-Daudu, 500 KVA transformers installed at Adewole and behind KWASU Contact Office,Zango Ilorin, Kwara State Broadcasting corporation Apata Yakuba and Government Day Secondary School Agbabiaka Ilorin

Another team led by Deputy Speaker Raphael Olanrewaju Adetiba inspected the renovation of Ajasse Ipo Comprehensive High School, Government Technical College, Esie, Oro Grammar School, Victory College of Commerce, Edidi and Esie Museum Road In Irepodun Local Government Area.

Other projects inspected were the Oro Ago-Oyate road, Oro Ago Water Works, Igbaja Water Works, renovation of classrooms at Baptist Grammar School, Igbaja In Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The state legislators summoned contractors handling government projects in the state and the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Fatima Ahmed,to appear before them Friday this week.

This is in respect of what the state legislature described as shoddy work on the rehabilitation of some school projects across the state.

Adetiba, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on Esie Museum Township Road and Oro Grammar School .

He urged the contractors handling the various projects to always maintain quality to enable the projects endure.