From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Library of Nigeria (NLN) has complained about increasing drop in the interest of Nigerians to read and research, describing the development as a big challenge that will affect the socioeconomic growth and development of Nigeria.

NLN, thus solicited the support of Nigerians to the quest to correct the “anomaly”, and return Nigerians to the “good old days” where people read, learn, get informed and lead.

National Librarian/Chief Executive Officer of NLN, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, made the appeal at an event to herald several activities to mark the 2022 annual readership promotion campaign held in Abuja, on Thursday.

She explained that this year’s campaign with the theme “reading as a panacea for societal problems” was borne out of the need to impact on the local people, “hard-to-reach” where most of the out-of-school children which was recently put at 20 million by UNESCO and adult illiterates are found.

She said: “When we say hard-to-reach areas, we don’t mean geographical spaces, we mean language barrier. So, this time, we are taking the campaign to Royal Palaces who would assist us galvanize supports by identifying volunteers that would drive the project.

“Arrangements have been concluded to provide these communities with whiteboards, markers, writing materials and basic reading materials, in order to engender basic literacy skills.”

NLN’s Director of Public Services Department, Mrs. Oluchi Ichie Kalu, in her remarks, explained that the objective of the campaign is to encourage lifelong reading habits among Nigerians through sensitization activities, provision of good reading materials, and also get stakeholders involved in search for solutions to obstacles of good reading habits.

She said: “Literacy is a basic tool for national development. It need not be overemphasized that no nation can attain any significant development, substantial progress in its political, social and economic life in the absence of literacy and quality reading habits of its citizens.”

She confirmed that logistics for a seamless campaign has been put in place, notably, identification of hard-to-reach communities, literacy and reading needs/materials, reading activities and methods of sustainability across Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, flagged-off the annual readership promotion campaign.

He appreciated the commitment of NLN to the cause of changing narratives of reading in Nigeria, and also admitted that the lost of interest in reading among Nigerians is a huge challenge, but expressed optimism that with the support and commitment of all stakeholders led by NLN, the narratives would be changed for good sooner than expected.