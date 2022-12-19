From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Nigerian artiste, Obinna Light Onubogu, popularly known as XXXRated, has said for upcoming musicians to make it in the industry, they must establish business, social networks and build good relationships.

He also said teamwork and collaborations were key to achieving realistic goals in the music industry.

The Anambra State indigene, who spoke recently with journalists, said, “The music industry is very competitive and one of the most difficult fields of creative endeavours to break into, but I believe social and business networking and building good relationships in the industry may be one of the most important things you can do.

“Consistency and determination are also very vital. Success is beyond ambition; it is an initiative. Also, you must keep your goals realistic.”

Speaking on the impact of the internet on the career of a young up-and-coming artiste, he said it offered possibilities for better production and exposure as well as a bigger market for music promotion and profitability from music projects.

“Well, I’d say the possible impacts of the internet are improved music production, better distribution, easier promotion and accessibility,” he said in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

XXXrated, who is currently working on his EP which is a 6-track project, is collaborating with JeriQ. He is also looking forward to having Odomudo Blvck, Blaqbones, Ajebo Hustlers, Buju BNXN, on his first body of work.

XXXRated spent his formative years in Umuahia, Abia State, as a thorough-bred Igbo boy. He speaks his mother tongue fluently and is well versed in the culture and traditions of his people. Growing up, he was exposed to pop and rap music by American and Nigerian acts like Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Drake, Micheal Jackson, Maroon 5, Wizkid, and 2Face. According to him, Listening to these array of music legends inspired him to give music a shot as an artiste.