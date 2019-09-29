Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered the immediate sack of the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA), Mr. Okechukwu Apugo, over poor sanitation state of Umuahia, the state capital.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the governor announced the decentralization of sanitation management in Aba, the commercial capital of the state.

With the new arrangement, refuse management in Aba was divided into five zones comprising the five Local Governments that have a link with the city.

It was learnt that Ikpeazu would personally oversee the running of the activities of the agency in Aba for the next one month.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said the governor gave the directive while on project tour in the state after passing through a popular road in Umuahia and saw heaps of refuse along the road.

Governor Ikpeazu directed the Secretary to State Government, Chief Chris Ezem, to take over sanitation in Umuahia with Dr. Aham Uko assisting him.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu continued his project commissioning inspection visits with the headquarters of ASOPADEC and Umuahia relief market commissioned by the Governor.