JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has challenged the federal government to unlock the economy of the South South geo-political zone by intervening in the dilapidated federal roads ravaging the area.

UYOCCIMA is of the opinion that the zone, being the cash cow of the nation, has not received fair treatment from the federal government if all the major federal roads in the area have become death traps due to lack of care.

The president of UYOCCIMA, Mr Nseyen Ebong, who voiced out the position of the chamber at a press conference in Uyo yesterday, particularly mentioned Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia and Aba-Ikot Ekpene roads, which have been in a state of disrepair for more than a decade so far.

“Federal government should immediately intervene in these roads to unlock the economy of the zone. If Akwa Ibom State is the highest producer of crude oil, then it is incumbent on the federal government to intervene on these roads.” Ebong said.

He also expressed the Chamber’s reservations on Akwa Ibom businesses not benefitting from several federal government intervention funds despite the huge amount involved.

He however enthused that such would be a thing of the past as the Chamber has been repositioned with new and vibrant executive council to successfully turn the erroneously tagged civil service economy of the state into a business-oriented one.

Ebong who promised that by 2022, the Chamber shall have registered at least 150 indigenous businesses in the state to give a boost to the economic climate and change the civil service narrative of the state, said more women and youth business groups would receive priority attention so as to help the state fight unemployment.

“We have agreed to stage export clinics in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NAPC). There are plans to organise business and entrepreneurship seminars in order to develop our people at very minimal cost.”

He announced that Akwa Ibom would within the next few days play host to Forum of South South Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (FOSSCIMA), at which the former president of UYOCCIMA, Dr Okon Emah, would assume the position of president of the zonal chambers of commerce.