Joe Effiong, Uyo

Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has lamented the poor state of roads in the South South saying the dilapidated federal roads ravaging the zone has stiffled many businesses.

The organisation said the zone, being the cash cow of the nation, had not received fair treatment from the Federal Government as major federal roads in the zone have become death traps due to lack of repair and maintenance and also led to the destuction of the economies of states in the region.

President of UYOCCIMA, Mr. Nseyen Ebong, at a press conference in Uyo, yesterday, particularly mentioned Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia and Aba-Ikot Ekpene roads, as federal roads that have been abandoend to rot over the years and to serve as death traps to motorists.

“If Akwa Ibom State is the highest producer of crude oil, then it is incumbent on the Federal Government to intervene on these roads. The Federal government should immediately intervene in these roads to unlock the economy of the zone.,” Ebong said.

He also expressed the Chamber’s reservations on Akwa Ibom businesses not benefitting from several Federal Government intervention funds.

Ebong promised that by 2022, the Chamber would have registered at least 150 indigenous businesses in the state to give a boost to the economic climate and change the civil service narrative of the state.

He announced that Akwa Ibom wouldplay host to Forum of South South Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (FOSSCIMA), an event where former president of UYOCCIMA, Dr. Okon Emah, would assume the position of president of the zonal chambers of commerce.

“We have agreed to stage export clinics in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NAPC). There are plans to organise business and entrepreneurship seminars in order to develop our people at very minimal cost,” he said.