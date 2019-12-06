Steve Agbota, Abuja

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has decried lack of connectivity in the nation’s transport sector, even as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) ranked Nigeria low on the issue.

Delivering the keynote address at the maiden National Transportation Summit and Induction of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) with the theme: “Unlocking the Potential of Transportation for Sustainable Development,” held in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Hassan Bello, said lack of transport infrastructure pushed up production cost by 46 per cent in the country, saying to bring down the cost of production, there must be inter-modalism among all modes of transportation.

He added: “The cost of doing business in Nigeria and connectivity of pipeline, inland waterways, railway and air transportation are critical. The port in Baro must be able to speak to the Inland Dry Port in Kaduna. Nigeria’s transportation system lacks connectivity. UNCTAD scored Nigerian very low over lack of connectivity and until Shippers’ Council begin to wage war that there was no train linkage to Lekki Port. We want CIoTA to take over and concentrate in making things better.”

Bello explained that huge distortions in the nation’s transport system is affecting the diversification of the Nigerian economy, adding that CIoTA should begin massive advocacy by ensuring transport policy for integrated infrastructure.

Meanwhile, President of CIOTA, Bashir Jamoh, revealed that plans are underway to tackle traffic situation on Nigerian roads, including around the seaport, with volunteer group’s majorly made up of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Jamoh stated that it is time to restructure the rickety means of transportation system in the country, it is also time to reorientate the touting that occurs at the nation’s motor parks all in the name of transportation.

He added: “How does CIOTA intend to carry out reforms in the nation’s transport sector. Our first objective will be to interface with the Head of Service and the Ministry of Education to ensure that transportation is truly professionalised in the country. We will make sure that we have people that can reinvigorate, re-design, and rebuild Transportation systyem in Nigeria. This is the area of advocacy that we will ensure is being taken care of without further delay.

“The second focus of CIOTA has to do with volunteer group’s. We admit that Nigerians are suffering anytime they use the roads due to reasons like traffic, bad state of road among others.”

For over two to three months, the Presidential Committee on Apapa gridlock has worked tirelessly on the traffic situation in and around the ports, without much success. In every country that i have visited, the most important roads are usually the access road leading to the seaports.”

According to him, CIOTA is going to be part and parcel of the effort to resolve the dry-headed monster called Apapa gridlock. He said that after vigorous research, CIOTA has come up with what it call a volunteer group to bring an end to Apapa gridlock.