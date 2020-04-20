Magnus Eze, Enugu

The ongoing distribution of Coronavirus palliatives should be targeted at the very less privileged Nigerians, House of Representatives member for Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency, Dennis Amadi has said.

The lawmaker gave the advice in Enugu, Monday, when he presented large quantities of food stuffs to members of his constituency and some religious groups to cushion the effects of hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amadi said that even though all segments of the society were affected by the lockdown measure, the very indigent citizens were worst hit in the emergency situation.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Amadi, the lawmaker said he was happy to see smiles on faces of the recipients who he said have been adversly affected by the lockdown.

“We thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for handing Enugu state into the hands of God and for all the measures the state has taken in curbing spread of Coronavirus and in amelioration of impact brought about by the control measures.

“These items are mere token and I beg the recipients to accept them with good heart,” Amadi pleaded.

Also, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, pleaded that the poor should be given first line priority in distribution of the palliatives.

Represented by his aide, Emeka Ezenwugo, Ekweremadu stated that the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency was blessed with a good representative in the person of Amadi at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

“God said that the portion you give is the portion you receive; I therefore urge those who are better than some others to exercise restraint and allow the less privileged take priority in receiving these food items,” the senator urged.