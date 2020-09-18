Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Commandant, Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Major General Jamil Sarhm on Friday announced the decision of the Academy to allow each of the 779 officer cadets of 67 regular course and short service course 46 (Army) to come with only one guest during their passing out parade slated for October 10.

The decision, according to the senior Army officer who addressed journalists through the Chairman, Central Organising Committee, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Takwan Ali, was reached as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Commandant was quick to add that, other guests of the cadets can be part of the event by linking up with a national television which would be televising the POP live from the Academy’s parade ground, Afaka, Kaduna, in addition to official social media platforms of the higher citadel of learning while the cadets may be allowed to see their guests outside the institution after the event.

This year, a total of 779 officer cadets are expected to pass out from the Academy out of which 287 cadets of 67 Regular Course and 492 members of Short Service Course 46 would be commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The 287 Regular cadets were divided into the 3 arms of services with Nigerian Army having 127 cadets, Nigerian Navy 85 and Nigerian Air Force with 75, carefully done based on the human power need of the Armed Forces and spirit of Federal Character.

According to the Commandant, “I am glad to announce that the President, Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour for the event.

“The event would normally lead to high-security measures around the Academy and neighbouring communities. We, therefore, solicit for your cooperation to ensure a hitch-free event.

“The grande finale will be on 10 October 2020 with the Passing Out Parade Ceremony. This will immediately be followed by the Commissioning/Piping ceremonies for cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 Army at the Academy Auditorium by 1.45 pm.

“Members of the public are reminded that entry into Nigerian Defence Academy premises on that day is strictly by valid invitation card.

“Members of the public without valid invitation can equally watch the live streaming of the parade on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as well as on NDA official social media channels.

“Let me state that in compliance with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol of containing the spread of Covid-19, this year’s event shall be slightly different because only one guest will be allowed per Passing Out Cadet.