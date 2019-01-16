Refinery29

Rihanna is suing her father for exploiting the name Fenty for unsanctioned business opportunities, according to documents obtained by People.

Per the report, Rihanna (whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, hence the name of her celebrated makeup line Fenty Beauty) alleges in a lawsuit that her father Ronald Fenty used a company named Fenty Entertainment to solicit business.

According to the documents, Rihanna alleges that Fenty and another man named Moses Perkins used the name Fenty Entertainment — an alleged talent management company — to pose as Rihanna’s managers and to bring in new talent. Per the documents, Rihanna claims that “[Ronald Fenty] does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.” Refinery29 has reached out to Rihanna for comment.

According to The Blast, the suit also states that Fenty and Perkins claim they booked Rihanna on a tour of Latin America, as well as two arena concerts — opportunities in which the lawsuit alleges neither party was involved.