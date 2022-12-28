From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Rev Fr Anthony Ovayero Ewherido as the new Bishop of the Warri Catholic Diocese.

A statement from the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria indicated that until his appointment, Fr. Ewherido, was Rector of Saints Peter and Paul Inter-Diocesan Major Seminary in Ibadan.

Fr Ewherido was born on Oct. 8, 1960, in Eghwu, in the Diocese of Warri. After attending the Minor Seminary in Effurun, he completed his philosophical and theological studies at Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Ibadan.

Later, at St John’s University and Fordham University in New York, Fr Ewherido earned a Doctorate in Biblical Studies. He also obtained a Diploma from the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome.

He was ordained a priest on Oct 18, 1986, incardinating in the Diocese of Warri.