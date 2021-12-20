From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Pope Francis has appointed a Nigerian priest, Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, to the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialized Institutions in Geneva.

He will also serve as the Permanent Observer of the Vatican to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Representative of the Holy See to the International Migrations Organization (IOM).

The Nigerian prelate of the Catholic Church who represents the Holy See at several international organizations in Geneva has worked in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 1994. He has been an apostolic nuncio with the title of archbishop since 2012.

A statement from the Office of the Antilles Episcopal Conference Secretariat, Port of Spain, Trinidad, dated December 17, 2021, indicated that Nwachukwu was transferred from Nicaragua to the current Mission on November 4, 2017, and arrived in Trinidad and Tobago to assume office on March 19, 2018.

“He is sincerely grateful for your support during his mission in this Region and requests that you please accompany him with your prayers and friendship as he prepares to embrace the new responsibilities.

“He will still remain in charge of the Mission here in Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and Antilles, until he departs for the new mission, most likely at the beginning of March 2022,” it further stated.

Nwachukwu who hails from Umuogele Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State was born in 1960 and ordained priest in 1984.