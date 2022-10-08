From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In addition to his new role as Cardinal, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, has been given another responsibility by the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

A statement from the Vatican indicated that Cardinal Okpaleke who doubles as the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia, Anambra State, was appointed a member of Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life.

The statement further explained that the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life was established by Pope Francis on 15th August, 2016, with the Motu Proprio ‘Sedula Mater’ that described the responsibilities and functions that previously pertained to the Pontifical Council for the Laity and the Pontifical Council for the Family.

Other Cardinals appointed into new Dicasteries including Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego who will also serve as a member of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, as well as the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Cardinal Arthur Roche of Britain, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, was named a member of the dicasteries for Evangelization, for Bishops and for Culture and Education.

The Supreme Pontiff also named Korean Cardinal, Lazarus You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Dicastery for Clergy, as a member of the dicasteries for Evangelization, for Bishops and for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

The Pope also appointed Cardinals Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa, India; and Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia as new members to the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Dicastery for Bishops: Cardinals Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France; and Oscar Cantoni of Como, Italy.