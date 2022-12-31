From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away this morning at 9:34am.
The Vatican announced that the Pope Emeritus passed away at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.
He was aged 95.
Details later.
