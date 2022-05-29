From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has said he will on August 27, 2022, create new cardinals.

Amongst the 21 cardinals to be created is Most Revd (Dr) Peter Ebere Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Okpaleke, it would be recalled, was appointed as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, but was rejected by the diocese.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Following his appointment to the see of Ekwulobia on March 5, 2020, Okpaleke was installed on April 29, 2020, as the bishop of the new Ekwulobia diocese having renounced his appointment to Ahiara in 2018.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .