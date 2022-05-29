From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has said he will on August 27, 2022, create new cardinals.
Amongst the 21 cardinals to be created is Most Revd (Dr) Peter Ebere Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese.
Okpaleke, it would be recalled, was appointed as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, but was rejected by the diocese.
Following his appointment to the see of Ekwulobia on March 5, 2020, Okpaleke was installed on April 29, 2020, as the bishop of the new Ekwulobia diocese having renounced his appointment to Ahiara in 2018.
