From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed Rev. Fr. Peter Nworie Chukwu, as new Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese.

Papal representative in Nigeria, Antonio Filipazzi, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja by Secretary General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi, said until the appointment, Fr. Chukwu was parish priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Nduruku-Amagu, and lecturer at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

He was born on November 5, 1965, in Ededeagu Umuezekohohu, in the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki. After attending Seat of Wisdom Seminary School, Owerri, Imo state, where he completed his philosophical studies between 1985-1989, he proceeded to Bigard Memorial Major Seminary, Enugu where he studied theology between 1990 and 1993. He was ordained catholic priest on July 3,1999 and incardinated in the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki. He later traveled to Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, U.S and Marquette University in Milwaukee, United States between 2001 and 2007 where he obtained Doctorate in Philosophy.

