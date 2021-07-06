From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Rev. Fr. Peter Nworie Chukwu, as the new Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.

Representative of Pope Francis in Nigeria, Antonio Filipazzi, confirmed the development in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the Secretary General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi.

Until the appointment, Fr. Nworie was the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Nduruku-Amagu, and a lecturer at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

He was born on November 5th, 1965, in Ededeagu Umuezekohohu, in the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.

After attending the Seat of Wisdom Seminary School, Owerri, Imo state, where he completed his philosophical studies between 1985-1989, he proceeded Bigard Memorial Major Seminary in Enugu where he studied theology between 1990 and 1993.

After that, he traveled to Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, United States, and Marquette University in Milwaukee, United States between 2001 and 2007, where he obtained Doctorate in Philosophy.

He was ordained a Priest on July 3rd, 1999, (28 years ago) and was incardinated in the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.

He has served at several Parishes in the Diocese. He was once the Vice Rector, St. Augustine’s Minor Seminary; President, Association of Nigerian Priests of Abakaliki Diocese; among several other positions he has held in the past.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.