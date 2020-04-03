Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Pope Francis has elevated Bomadi Vicariate to the level of a diocese, bringing to two, the number of Catholic Dioceses in Rivers State. The other is Port Harcourt Diocese.
The Pope also appointed Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, as first Bishop of the Diocese. Last year, the Holy Father appointed Rev. Fr. Pat- rick Eluke as auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Vicariate Secretary, Rev. Fr. Anthony Kass, in a statement, appreciated the Holy Father for the kind consideration and creation of the diocese.
The statement read: “Greetings and congratula- tions from the Bishop’s House Kontagora!. I have been di- rected by the Bishop, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, to inform you that the Holy Father, His Holiness Pope Francis has today, Thursday, April 2, elevated our Vicariate to the level of diocese.
“The Holy Father has also appointed our Bishop as the first Bishop of the diocese. We continue to rely on the help of God for more Grace in the Mission of our Lord Jesus Christ. Other information concerning the celebration will be related to us later.”
