Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has conferred on a former Director of Protocol, Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sir Peter Oshomha Aliu, the Papal honour of Knight Commander of Saint Gregory the Great (KCSG).

Aliu was honoured alongside Mr Steve Oronsaye, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Ambassador Judith Attah, former Minister of Women Affairs; Dr. Tom Adaba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission; Chief Patrick Chidolue, Chairman Chelsea Hotels; Ambassador Nkenjinka Wadibia-Anyanwu, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Gabriel Agada, Chairman, Chida Hotels; Dr Adaora Umeoji, Deputy Managing Director, Zenith Bank, amongst others.

The honour done to Aliu by the Holy Father, was in recognition of Aliu’s selfless service and generous contribution to the Church and humanity over the years.

Pope John Paul 11, now Saint Pope John Paull 11, had conferred on Aliu, who was renowned for his position as Chief of Protocol for several years, the Knight of Saint Sylvester (KSS) in 1991.

While the late Dominic Cardinal Ekandem was instrumental to Aliu’s conferment of KSS, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, saw to the conferment of KCSG on Aliu.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area-born Aliu, expressed gratitude to Pope Francis, the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Antonio Filipazzi, Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Catholic Arcbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama and the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja, Anselm Umoren for the Papal Honour.

Born on August 1, 1945 at Ebute-Emeta, Lagos to late Pa Patrick Momodu Aliu, and Madam Juliana Azumi Aliu, nee Ighabor-Ogwanighie, Aliu had his primary education at St. Paul’s Catholic School, Ebute-Meta and secondary education at City College, Lagos.

He joined the Federal Civil Service quite early in life in 1967 and has had extensive tertiary training within and outside Nigeria.

Aliu was later transferred to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as protocol officer in 1976. He retired meritoriously as Director of Protocol in 2007.

Aliu had in the course of service to the country, received many letters of commendation, appreciation and gratitude. Some of the letters are: 1978 from the Executive Secretary, FCDA; 1983 from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; 1986 from the Board of Trustees, Nigerian National Awards Endowment Fund and 1990 from the Chairperson, Better Life Programme, Abuja.

Aliu was also honoured with the National Productivity Order of Merit by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1991; a Distinguished Service Cross on the Ribbon Medal by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1988; and he is also a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.