From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Pope Francis at St. Paul Cathedral, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku in Delta State, yesterday, performed the investiture of 15 Deltans who he recently honoured as Papal Knights and Dames of St. Gregory and St. Sylvester.

Two of the honourees including late Benedict Odiromiwe Chukwuma and late Elizabeth Iwebunankiti Okwuadi were decorated posthumously.

The honorees include Patrick Ikemefuna, Okechukwu Ofili, Epiphany Azinge, SAN, John U T Okolo, Joseph Emuezie, Henrienta Odume, Rosaline Bozimo, Henrienta Ajuebon, Caroline Sotunde Patience Elumeze, Carol Enuha, Justina Nwaobi, NES and Suzanna Nwabude.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of the Pontiff, Bishop of Issele-Uku, Most Rev. (Dr.) Michael Elue, recalled that the honour of the 15 Deltans came on the heels of the Papal Honour of Papal Chamberlins or Monsignori to five priests in the diocese.

Elue in his homily during the special mass said the awardees were singled out for their contributions to the growth of the church and evangelism, adding that it was a mark of greater demand.

“My dear recipients of this Papal Honours, the honour being conferred on you today is not just for your past dedication to God but a mark of greater demands from you for greater heights of holiness,” he said.

