From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has named Most Revd Peter Okpaleke, Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Anambra State, among 21 new cardinals to be created for the church on August 27.

The 85-year-old pope made the announcement, yesterday, from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square after reciting the Regina Coeli prayer.

Cardinals are senior members of the clergy selected by the pope among Bishops and Archbishops.

Okpaleke by his new elevation would join the Sacred College of Cardinals with the privilege of participating in the conclave to elect a new pope. He would also assist the pope in the governance of the church throughout the world.

The other cardinals announced by Pope Francis are from France, Brazil, India, Philippines, Mongolia, Paraguay, Timor Oriental, and Italy. Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has created 101 cardinals from 58 countries at seven consistories.

With Okpeleke’s appointment, Nigeria has become home to five cardinals. The others being Dominic Ekanem, created on May 24, 1976; Francis Arinze, May 25, 1985; Anthony Okogie, October 21, 2003 and John Onaiyekan, November 24, 2012.

Okpaleke was first appointed Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, but was rejected by the diocese.

He was re-appointment to the See of Ekwulobia on March 5, 2020 and installed on April 29, 2020 having renounced his appointment to Ahiara in 2018.

Speaking with Daily Sun on the elevation, Okpaleke said: “I don’t feel anyway different; it is the same thing, the same work of the Church. I am still the same person. I am returning from pastoral visit now. So, for me, it is an opportunity to continue to work in the Church to the best of my ability.”

His investiture comes up on 27 August 2022 at the Vatican.

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, said he was happy about Okpaleke’s elevation, though it came as a surprise to him.

Onaiyekan said considering Pope Francis’ way of doing things, it was a welcome development.

Onaiyekan said Nigeria needed another cardinal because the other two (Arinze and Okogie) are over 80 year and cannot be part of the conclave to elect a new poe.

“The other two have passed 80 and they will not be in the conclave. I am the only one left. So, now, at least, I have a companion and I am glad he is the one,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Bishop Okpaleke on his appointment as Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Kalu, in a goodwill message, acknowledged Okpaleke’s contribution to the growth of the Catholic community and Christianity in general.

The former governor of Abia State further said that his elevation was well-deserved and was for the good of Christianity.

While urging the new cardinal, to sustain his exemplary leadership qualities, Kalu called on religious leaders across the country to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and political difference.

“I felicitate Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese on his appointment as a cardinal. The elevation will strengthen the new cardinal in his efforts at advancing the cause of Christianity. I have no doubt in his capacity to perform well in his new role. I join the Catholic community in wishing the new cardinal continued success in his endeavours,” Kalu said.

Also former Governor Peter Obi congratulated Okpaleke on his latest appointment..

In a message from his media office, Obi described Okpaleke’s elevation to the cardinalate as apposite. He recalled his past as an impactful teacher, devoted priest, administrator and Bishop, noting that he had always been guided by hard work, godliness and passion for the good.

“He exemplifies the summit of christian living.”

Obi prayed to God to always bless Okpaleke with the health of mind and body so that he would continue to serve the universal Church and the people according to God’s wishes.

He enjoined the just elevated Cardinal to continue remembering Nigeria in his prayers.

