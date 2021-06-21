From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Pope Francis has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government of Nigeria to end insecurity in the country and sub-Saharan Africa.

The Supreme Pontiff gave the assurance while receiving a letter of credence from the Nigerian Ambassador to the Holy See, Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu.

Pope Francis commended the effort of the Buhari administration to combat security challenges witnessed in some parts of the country.

The Head of the Roman Catholic Church stated that the problem of insecurity was not just a Nigerian problem, but a global one.

Pope Francis assured that he will personally be involved in praying for Nigeria to overcome the situation.

The Nigerian Embassy in the Holy See disclosed that during a private chat with the Holy Father, Ambassador Adikwu conveyed the warm greetings of President Buhari to the Pope.

‘I bring you greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr President wants me to specially thank you for the good leadership you are providing to the world,’ Ambassador Adikwu said.

Adikwu also told Pope Francis of his readiness to hit the ground running as he intended to commence prayer sessions with major religious organisations, both in Nigeria and the Vatican City for the country, Nigeria.

Pope Francis prayed for the new ambassador who was in the company of his family and senior officials of the embassy, committing the envoy to the hands of God to succeed during his tour of duty in the Holy See.

Speaking after the presentation of the letter of credence, Ambassador Adikwu said he was privileged to be appointed by President Buhari to represent him at the Vatican City.

‘First and foremost, I have to thank Mr President for giving me the great opportunity to serve in the Vatican City. As you know, Vatican City is a sovereign state within Italy. I will give my best to this noble assignment and to ensure that the Nigeria-Holy See relations are taken to the next level,’ Adikwu said.