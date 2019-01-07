Pope Francis warned on Monday against a resurgence of nationalist and populist movements, and criticised countries that try to solve the migration crisis with unilateral or isolationist actions.

The pope, speaking to diplomats in an annual speech known informally as his “state of the world” address, suggested such movements and closed-door policies were turning the clock back 100 years to the dangerous period between the world wars.

The Pope said relationships within the international community “are experiencing a period of difficulty, with the resurgence of nationalistic tendencies.”

He added that the dialogue between countries was hurting the most vulnerable members of society, including migrants.

He said populist anti-immigrant parties in 2018 made gains in a number of countries; including Italy, France, the Netherlands, Hungary, Brazil and Poland.

