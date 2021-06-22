From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to end insecurity in the country and in the sub-Saharan Africa.

HE gave the assurance when he received letter of credence from Nigerian Ambassador to the Holy See, Vatican City, Paul Oga Adikwu.

A statement by the Embassy of Nigeria in the Holy See said Pope Francis commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in combating security challenges in the country. It also said during a private chat with the Holy Father, Ambassador Adikwu conveyed the greetings of President Buhari to the Pope.

“The Holy Father said the problem is not just a Nigerian problem but a global one, saying he would personally be involved in praying for Nigeria to overcome the situation.”

He also told the Pope of his readiness to hit the ground running as he intended to commence prayer sessions with major religious organisations both in Nigeria and the Vatican City for Nigeria.

Pope Francis prayed for the new ambassador who was in the company of his family and senior officials of the embassy, committing the envoy to the hands of God to succeed during his tour of duty in the Holy See.

Speaking after the presentation of the letter of credence, Ambassador Adikwu said: “I will give my best to this noble assignment and ensure that the Nigeria-Holy See relations is taken to the next level.”