Pope Francis has urged people to celebrate Christmas more modestly and donate the savings to Ukraine.

The head of the Catholic Church said during a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday that people could cut back on festive spending this year and celebrate with more humble gifts.

“Let us send what we save to the people of Ukraine who need it, who are suffering so much, who are hungry and cold,” the 85-year-old urged.

The Argentinian prays weekly for the people in the Eastern European country who are suffering under Russia’s war.

Francis called for a “concrete gesture” to be made towards them.