The globally-acclaimed Foundation created and promoted by Pope Francis, the Scholas Ocurrentes Foundation, is working to come to Nigeria!

The Foundation, which focuses on transforming the youth through education and sports, and which was initiated by Pope Francis as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Archbishop of Bueno Aires, Argentina, is today working all over the world.

The Holy Father strongly believes that to make the world better, peaceful, and reduce inequality, we must invest in education and sports development for the youth.

In recognition of his passion for and commitment to education and youth development, Mr Peter Obi was invited by the Leadership of this Foundation to its annual meeting, which took place last Friday, the 13th of December at the Vatican, to meet with the Pope, the Chairman of the Foundation (Jose Maria del Corall), and other Directors to enable him witness what the Foundation is doing in various parts of the world, with the intention of working with him to bring the Foundation to Nigeria.

Also on the entourage were Five First Ladies from Latin America countries, namely: the First Lady of Belize, HIs Excellency, Kim Simplis Barrow; the First Lady of Columbia, HE Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval; the First Lady of Paraguay, HE, Silvana Lopez Moreira; the First Lady Argentina, HE Juliana Awada; and that of Brazil, HE Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo Bolsinaro. They came with youths from their countries who are already benefiting from the work of the Foundation. Also in attendance were renowned artistes, writers, and sports men and women.

Speaking to the press on his return to Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi said that the Holy Father and Leadership of the foundation were interested in supporting education and sports in Nigeria. He said there would be further meetings with managers of the foundation to conclude modelities for the operation of the Foundation in Nigeria.