Nkechi Chima, Lagos

Popular actress and rave of the moment Regina Daniel is pregnant and has released some of her baby bump pictures, according to a confirmed source.

The talented actress, according to the source, is pregnant for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Although there have been indications for a while that the actress is pregnant, it has only just been confirmed.

Regina’s picture was posted by her happy beau and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko, on his Instagram page @princenednwoko.

The caption reads: ‘It’s now official, I’m excited that my baby @regina.daniels is expecting a baby.’

It is a good time for the couple and we wish her safe delivery.

It was also revealed by Adeniyi Ifetayo, who is the Media and Publicity officer to the billionaire explorer that there is a documentary coming out soon to be titled “Regina Daniels Nwoko: Journey to Motherhood”.