From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Plans have been concluded for the funeral rites of Late Chief John Edeh, the father of Mr Sunny Edeh, the owner of Eden Crest Hotel and Resort, Enugu.

The octogenarian who died on February 5, 2021, was buried immediately according his wish.

Chief Edeh is from the Ede Ani Ede clan of Umuonovo Ubuchi kindred, in Orji village of Obiagu Uwani Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A statement signed by Mr Sunny Edeh, noted that the funeral ceremony would commence with a Mass at Community School field Obiagu Uwani Akpugo, by 12pm on Wednesday 29, December 2021.

According to the Programme, condolences and entertainment of guests commences at 1:30pm.

Late Chief John Edeh was born in the year 1935 into the family of late Pa Edeh Ani Edeh, a renowned hunter in Orji village Obinagu Uwani Akpugo Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Edeh engaged in several businesses and also was involved in bulk-trading of perishable foods such as fresh tomatoes from Jos and Bauchi State to Main market in Enugu. He finally returned to the village in the year 1993 and settled down to integrate with his kinsmen having spent most of his youthful years outside the community. He then went into local farming and family affairs until his children lured him back to the city again where he would be closely monitored and taken care of.

Chief John Edeh was married to Mrs Beatrice Edeh and late Mrs Ijeoma Edeh. Mrs Beatrice Edeh was born to the family of Okoene Egbo in Ogbozinne Ndiagu Akpugo in Nkanu West L.G.A. of Enugu State. His marriage is blessed with four sons and three daughters.

He lived his old age in peace until on February 5, 2021 when he was called home to rest in the bosom of his creator at the age of 86.

