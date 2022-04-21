By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected popular land thug who has been on police watch list.

The suspect Ayo, was alleged to have led a team of hoodlums to 6th Avenue Festac, Amuwo Odofin area of the state to disturb public peace and injured some residents.

It was gathered that live ammunition was also recovered from the suspect, while other members of his gang escaped with guns and other dangerous weapons .

The suspect was arrested by policemen from Idimu Area Command ,after the police received a distress call that the hoodlums had invaded the areas .

Other members of the gang have reportedly been identified by police operatives in the state ,who are on their trail

Ayo was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ajegunle Magistrate Court on two count charge, bordering on stealing and illegal possession of ammunition’.

Police sources at the Idimu Police Area Command said that the suspect claimed to be working for a certain Oluomo and TJ, who have both reportedly gone into hiding .

The police source said ” They are the people disturbing Fagbile area and 6th Avenue in FESTAC and we have been on their trail .”

” Last Monday ,they went there and attack some labourers and took three of them away but they had escaped by the time we got there .”

The police source added that, ” three days after ,they invaded the place again and attempted to wreck havoc but our people were proactive.”

“We invaded the area and arrested AY but other members of his gang escaped .He has named the people he worked for .We have invited them but they have gone I to hiding .We will get them and charge them to court too.”