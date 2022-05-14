For Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, one of the General Evangelists of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC Worldwide, aging is just a bunch of good news. He sees it as not a time to merely exist, but a time to grow and bloom, aging in graces every step of the way. Thus when the planter of CAC Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse) with branches in Ibadan, Kara, Sagamu, and Ketu, Lagos celebrated his 67th birthday penultimate week, it was amidst funfair, pomp and jubilation with his immediate family, church members and other clerics from home and abroad.

At the birthday ceremony held at his church headquarters in Olunloyo Area of Ibadan, Prophet Arabambi was full of praises and thanks to God for sparing his eventful life, especially in the volatile world of evangelism and episcopalism. While promising to further dedicate his life to do more for mankind and the society in general, the Gbongan, Osun State-born prophet gave kudos to his wife, Evangelist Joyce M. Arabambi for standing by him through the years even in the face of hostility from within and without.

