Popular show promoter, Lami Bankz speaks on new project

Popular Nigerian show promoter, and talent manager, Ogundeji Olamide Raphael popularly known as Lami Bankz has revealed his plans about bringing some A-list artists from the United States for his next project.

The talent manager made this known while speaking about his current project, saying many artistes involved will be revealed when the time is right

Lami Bankz who is very close to Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley said many Nigerian big artistes will also be involved in the project.

He said, “I am embarking on a huge project right now with some A-list artistes from the American music industry, which will be revealed soon.

“Aside from Naira Marley, I have about three big other artistes I am working with on another project which will be unveiled soon,” he added.

Speaking about his relationship with Naira Marley, Lami Bankz said many people who believed Naira Marley is a bad influence do not truly know the singer

“You have to meet him in person to know who he really is, you don’t judge a book by its cover. Naira Marley is a very nice person, he takes everybody as his own, he is humble and full of life.

“Naira Marley is addictive in a good way, and you feel safe whenever you are with him,”he added.

