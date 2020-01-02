Perhaps, it makes some sense to start 2020 this way, after we managed to stagger out of 2019. This is one of the most important missing links in our national life.

Since independence some 59 years ago, we have never got it right. We have been wobbling and fumbling all the way. And our real population figure is one of the crucial reasons.

How many are we in this strange land of ours? Nobody can tell with utmost certainty. We keep guessing at this age of ours. Huge shame!

The only occupation we cherish in this clime is deceit, nothing but deceit. And we revere, deify lies, like a deity. We cuddle lies like a new-born baby.

Probably, this pushed Delly Ajufo to fire the piece below. It is picked from the social media. It is aptly titled “Population fraud in Nigeria.” In case you missed it, this is another chance:

Saudi Arabia is the headquarters of the Islamic religion. They practice the religion to the core. In fact, the holiest Islamic site is there.

They practice polygamy. Mortality rate there is low. Standard of living and health condition there are very excellent and they are very wealthy.

They have access to the sea on all sides. Have landmass of 2,149,000 square km. Their population as at 2015 is 28 million, of which eight million are foreigners.

Nearer home in Africa. Our next-door neighbour up north is Chad. Land mass of Chad is 1,280,000sq km. They are almost 100 per cent an Islamic state with the same culture, religion, agrarian and animal husbandry profession and even ethnicity as our brothers in the northern part of Nigeria.

They marry many wives too, but with a population of 13 million people. Ndjamena is their capital city nearer the Chadian basin and rivers with a population of 700,000.

Our other neighbour, Niger Republic, with a landmass of 1,270,000sq km, who share the same culture, language, ethnicity, agrarian and animal husbandry profession and religious practice that allows polygamy like our brothers up north, has a population of 18 million people.

Now fast-forward to Northern Nigeria, with a land mass of 614,000sq km, which is a quarter of that of Saudi Arabia; a half of that of Chad and Niger, with very much higher mortality rate than Saudi Arabia, ravaged by poverty and disease, with one of the worst health care systems in the world.

No access to any river, sea or body of water like Saudi Arabia, yet someone wants me to believe that they have 90 million human beings living there.

Now wait for the bigger contradiction, Benue and Plateau states, the richest and greenest belt within the North, do not have as great a population as their neighbours who live in the arid desert.

Haba! How? By what magic? If you query them, they will tell you that their religion allows them to marry many wives. So how come your brothers in Chad that marry so many wives and who also live by the great Lake Chad are not as populated as you are? Come on, people.

Festus Odimegwu was on the verge of unravelling this mystery and exposing this grand fraud foisted on us by the British by resolving to conduct fraud-free census, before (ex-President Goodluck) Jonathan sacked him because Jonathan was blackmailed. That was one of the unforgettable and unforgiving sins of Jonathan against the Nigerian state.

Look around you, from Sudan to Mauritania to Somalia to Egypt to Morocco, practicing Muslim countries in the northern part of Nigeria and Africa with the same polygamous religious culture, some even with access to the sea, far greater land mass and healthier and richer health conditions. Check out their populations.

Please, kindly review the factors that influence the population of a given region or location at any time (it is an assignment) and tell me what you get.

I have a friend, who is a pilot. He has flown the length and breadth of Nigeria. The guy is at a loss as to where the 90 million people are hiding in the northern part of Nigeria. He cannot understand the mystery.

It is this kind of unresolved mystery and fraud, which has continued to fuel the agitation of progressive folks for a total overhaul and restructuring of Nigeria, which the North is viciously resisting. We cannot continue in this lie without resolving it.

It is offensive, insulting and annoying for you to continue to throw a false and bogus population figure at my face. A figure that does not show at all in the bottom line, a figure that adds no value to the commonwealth.

Enough is enough.

My own analysis:

Another thing that proves Nigeria’s population is a hoax is the number of registered active GSM lines, which lies between 100 million and 110 million. On the average, every Nigerian GSM user has three active lines.

This brings the number of active subscribers to less than 40 million. If you add the number of children and non-GSM users you’ll arrive at a figure of nearly 80 million to 100 million. I dare say that Nigerian population is not more than 100 million.

During voter’s registration, we get mind-boggling figures, yet during election, with all the massive multiple thumb-printing that goes on, we always end up with figures less than 30 million. Who is fooling whom? We suck as a nation.

I can tell you that, if census figure is used for taxation instead of revenue sharing, we won’t have more than 80 million Nigerians.

– Chidiebere Chukwuneme

In a nutshell, population fraud is used for elections, revenue sharing and federal quota in appointments and the creation of states. All these frauds are possible because of Southern enablers.