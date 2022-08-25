The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Shehu Ahmad, says the rising population growth of the FCT has prompted the FCT administration to review the Abuja Master Plan.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, he said that insecurity was also part of the reasons demanding the administration to carry out the review.

The statement said that Ahmad disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the Abuja branch of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) 2022 Week and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to him, the administration is already looking at general review of the Abuja Master Plan to accommodate some of the issues not actually envisaged arising from the population growth.

He said that the administration was already working at the general review of the plan, adding that it was an issue already in process.

He disclosed that initially, the master plan was for three phases accommodating the provision of expansion to the North and South of the city, but that development was already outside the boundary.

“We will invite all stakeholders when the time comes; we have to sit down and articulate things, as well as invite them to the ground layout, not just what we see elsewhere.

“If you check, Dawaki is well planned, Katampe extension is different from what you have seen in other places, Apo is a little bit planned but there is something that needs to be done.

“The obvious thing is that the Abuja master plan is not sacrosanct and it is due for a general review.

“The original Apo resettlement was made to accommodate the indigenes that were moved from there so it was a little bit planned but it is not the same when you move elsewhere,” he said. (NAN)