The portfolios of appointed ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have just been announced by the Presidency. This comes a day after the conclusion of a 2-day Presidential Retreat for the ministers chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ministers have been appointed to serve in the reconstituted second term cabinet of the President, who was re-elected into office in February.

Below is an exhaustive list of the ministers and their positions.

1. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (State, Mines & Steel)

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (FTC)

3. Godswill Akpabio (Niger-Delta)

4. Chris Ngige (Labour & Employment)

5. Sharon Ikeazor (State, Environment)

6. Adamu Adamu (Education)

7. Maryam Katagun (State, Industry)

8. Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum)

9. George Akume (Special Duties)

10. Mustapha Shehuri (State, Agriculture)

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (State, Power)

12. Festus Keyamo (State, Niger-Delta)

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science)

14. Osagie Ehanire (Health)

15.Clement Ike (State, Budget)

16. Richard Adebayo (Industry)

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Aff.)

18. Ali Isa Pantami (Communication)

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (State, Education)

20. Suleiman Adamu (Water Res.)

21. Zainab Ahmed (Finance)

22. Muhammad Mahmood (Environment)

23. Sabo Nanono (Agriculture)

24. Bashir S. Magashi (Defence)

25. Muhammad Buhari (Petroleum)

26. Sen. Hadi Sirika (Aviation)

27.Abubakar Malami (Justice)

28.Ramatu Tijjani (State, FTC)

29. Lai Mohammed (Information)

30. Gbemisola Saraki (State, Transport)

31.Babatunde Fashola (Works & Housing)

32.Adeleke Mamora (State, Health)

33. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (State, Science & Tech.)

34. Zubair Dada (State, Foreign Aff.)

35. Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines & Steel)

36. Tayo Alasoadura (State, Labour)

37. Rauf Aregbesola (Interior)

38. Sunday Dare (Youth & Sports)

39. Paulen Talen (Women)

40. Rotimi Amaechi (Transport)

41. Maigari Dingyadi (Police Aff.)

42. Sale Mamman (Power)

43. Abubakar D. Aliyu (State, Works & Housing)

44. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Humanitarian & Disaster)