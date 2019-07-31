Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Stakeholders are attributing Nigeria’s growing security crisis to the country’s porous land borders, suggesting the establishment of community policing as a solution.

The stakeholders stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a summit on insecurity in Nigeria organised by the Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI).

The theme of the workshop highlights “the roles of media, individuals, non governmental organisation and community in containing security challenges facing our nation.”

In his presentation, human rights activist and former national converner Action Aide Council of Nigeria, Taiwo Otitolaye, alleged that government and politicians infiltration of ethnic militias have exacerbated the country’s security crisis.

He added that “community policing is most essential to maintaining peace and tranquility in Nigeria. It is the best thing.”

According to Otitolaye, Nigeria’s security and policing system is archaic as it is still based on the colonial method of ensuring security.

“Nigeria’s security laws and policies need to be reformed. Nigeria’s security personnel are still repressive and oppressive,” the activist added.

Earlier, OPCI National President Maruf Abdulsalam urged the Federal Government to stem the rising tide of insecurity in the country.

He lamented that Nigeria’s land borders are “too porous to the extent that a foreigner comes in and goes as he wishes. One of my friends told me recently that unguarded routes from Cameroon to Nigeria are more that 200 where foreigners take advantage of no law enforcement agents on sight.”

He also linked the country’s insecurity to the proliferation of unregistered organisations and outlawed militias and groups.

Abdulsalam said that his organisation had been at the forefront for the establishment of complimentary security structures.

According to him: “Over the years, we have been advocating for structural repositioning of our dear country; we have been calling for a full-blown federalism in which states will be truly states; we have been calling for the enactment of enabling law that will facilitate the establishment of complimentary security structures both at the state and community levels to augment existing statutory security structures.”