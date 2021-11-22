By Moses Akaigwe

Porsche is tickling the fancy of the brand’s lovers with the offer of Panamera Platinum Edition – a particularly elegant and exclusive version of the popular luxury SUV, the Panamera.

Combining discreet Satin Gloss Platinum design features with an extended list of standard equipment, this refined special edition of the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is offered at a particularly attractive price.

Specially painted details

Highly sought-after options with high customer benefits are already included as standard in the Platinum Edition.

These include adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), the panoramic roof system, Park Assist with reversing camera and for the hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with 7.2 kW charging power.

The Platinum-painted 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels, Black sports tailpipes, side window trims in High-Gloss Black and Exclusive Design taillights underscore the vehicle’s dynamic elegance.

The Panamera Platinum Edition is clearly identifiable from the outside by applications painted exclusively in platinum: air outlet trims behind the front wheels, the Porsche logo and model designation at the rear and, on the hybrid models, the ‘e-hybrid’ logo on the side. In addition, 20-inch Panamera Style wheels in Platinum are available as an option.

An analogue clock

The luxurious appointments continue in the interior: a GT sports steering wheel and Power Steering Plus, soft-close doors with Comfort Entry, 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats with memory package, heated rear seats, the BOSE® Surround Sound system, the brushed aluminium interior package in Black and the Porsche crest on the headrests.

In addition, the interior also features exclusive distinguishing features: the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in Black and feature the Platinum Edition logo. In addition, all Platinum Edition models are equipped with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard.

The Panamera Platinum Edition has hit Porsche Centres in many where where the manufacturer said in a statement that more information on the basic retail price, model specifications can be obtained. In Nigeria, the brand is represented by Porsche Centre Lagos.

