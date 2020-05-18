Moses Akaigwe

Porsche will today forge a new path in product communication: For the first time, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer of luxury sports car will be unveiling two new 911 models to a global audience on its own web TV channel.

The unusual arrangement is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measure introduced by various countries that have forced the world’s leading automakers to employ some fresh thinking in launching new models to the global market.

On www.911-magazin.porsche.de, three successive episodes will give viewers a comprehensive insight into design features, technical innovations and the historical background.

Practically, Porsche will be presenting its new models to journalists and fans in virtual format.

The 9:11 Magazine episodes at a glance:

Today, May 18, the magazine series starts with the world premiere of the first of two new 911 models. The teaser for this episode is now available at www.911-magazin.porsche.de.

On May 26, the second episode looks back into the history of Porsche, and the elements that have inspired the second new model: an exclusive, limited edition.

On 2 June, in the third and last episode, Porsche focuses on the details of the special edition car.

“Porsche stands for pioneering spirit,” said Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications. “And it is precisely this innovative force that is now in demand more than ever in these coronavirus-affected times. For this world premiere, we are forging a new path and will present two new sports car models to the public – exclusively in digital format for the very first time. The unveiling will be authentic, informative, and surprising – only as you would expect from Porsche. It will be from a distance, and yet closer than ever – practically in your living room.”

While nothing can match experiencing a new Porsche in the metal, the auto maker is quite intrigued by what the 9:11 Magazine web channel has in store in just a few days. The 992-generation 911 has already blown the Porsche family away with its all-round capability, and while the bread-and-butter Carrera is all the sports coupe that anyone could ever need, the world can’t wait to see what the latest special edition 911 has in store.

About the 9:11 Magazine

9:11 is the official Porsche video magazine. On this channel, the sports car manufacturer presents useful information from the world of Porsche in an entertaining format. Content ranges from product presentations through to milestones in the company’s history. The web TV format is normally produced four times a year.