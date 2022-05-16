By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the weekend has threatened to revoke the concession agreement of five terminal operators over a lack of commitment towards the development of the port terminals they operate in, even as the ports are collapsing.

According to the Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, five terminal operators are being monitored to ensure they do the right things as regards their commitment and obligations under the Port Concession agreement.

Addressing selected maritime journalists in Lagos over the weekend, Bello-Koko disclosed that the affected terminal operators have been given a temporary six-month renewal with conditions to meet before they will have their concession agreement renewed permanently.

He said that the introduction of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act meant that the renewal of the concession agreements for terminal operators is no longer done the way it used to be, which means it is no longer business as usual.

“Tin-Can Island Port, we all know what is happening there. The port is practically collapsing. We need to focus our budget on the rehabilitation of those quay walls at the Tin-Can port. We have taken a holistic review of decaying infrastructures at our ports and have decided that it is very important that we rehabilitate Tin-Can and Apapa ports.

“What we have done is to start talking to lending agencies, even though we don’t intend to lend. We are asking the terminal operators, you people have operated these port terminals for about 10 years and 15 years; how much money are you going to invest in these port terminals? We are asking some of them that their leases have expired, how much will they be investing in the ports?

“For us to renew these concession agreements that have expired, about five of them, we need to have a categorical commitment from the affected terminal operators on the development of these port terminals. If the terminal operators cannot give us such commitment, then we either give the terminals to someone else or go and borrow money to rehabilitate those ports.

“However, if we go and borrow money to rehabilitate those ports, then what the terminal operators are paying will have to change. The rates will have to go up. If we don’t do that, these terminal operators will keep managing those places, and the ports will keep collapsing.

“Because of their financial interest, these terminal operators don’t want us to re-construct the affected port terminals because that will mean stopping them from operating.

“We have had interest from the World Bank, IFC, Afrexim Bank, and others. Surprisingly, it was the World Bank that actually gave money to the NPA to construct part of Apapa port so many years ago.”