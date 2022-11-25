Celebrated author, poet philosopher, social commentator and serial entrepreneur, Prince Lorenzo D. U Anucha, has rolled out the drums in celebration of his new age.

During the week, the CEO of Modular Oil & Gas, High Life Group, and UK Travels & Tours, basked in the felicitations as heartfelt congratulatory messages have been pouring in for him, from all parts of the globe.

Described as the Orator of Omuma, Prince of Etche and Lion of London, Anucha has received encomiums from his siblings and loved ones in the UK, EU, US, Canada, as well as supporters and well wishers from Ogbako Etche to the larger Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra States and other parts of the country. He was also felicitated on his latest and 3rd legal victory against those described as “fraudulent and fake family members” who fought him and his father, His Excellency and Royal Highness, Eze (Dr) Dominic U. Anucha (The Egwurugwu (Rainbow) of Etche) to the point of death, exploiting their mini pyrrhic victories via judicial capture in the state for five years but ultimately without success!

Speaking on his birthday, Anucha enthused: “As I promised dad before he passed on, I’d cease the extreme modesty and stop hiding my achievements. When we created Omuma LGA (with me being the youngest but the Chief Financier) – no mean feat from which I’ve gained nothing financially – those reaping multi-millions from what we sowed had no phone much less a bank account. But the 200-year-old trees providing shade for kids today were planted by loving visionaries who would never experience such shade. That’s the difference between a leader and a ruler. As predicted, the Sun (Anu) shall rise in the west and set in the east.”

Though, Anucha’s birthday began with a hearing at the Court of Appeal, with the case adjourned till May 2023, full celebration might not come until after the burial of his dad, which will be announced in December.

According to Anucha (meaning “He who laughs last, laughs best”), his birthday will be celebrated along with the 23rd anniversary of UK Travels on February 21, 2023, as the agency had recorded victory upon victory after the million dollar fraud perpetrated by the former general manager and co-conspirators.

“My sincere gratitude goes to the Nigerian and UK churches that my mum, Her Excellency, Lady Caroline Anucha engaged to offer daily prayers over my battle for justice. Mum, darling, you are greatly appreciated! God bless you bountifully as our harvest is indeed nigh. Kanka Umu Chineke Ndewo!” Lorenzo Anucha concluded.