From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A fatal car crash has claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The accident involved a Gray Lexus sedan, which the victim was driving and a parked lorry close to Station Bus Stop in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

When Daily Sun visited the scene, it was discovered that two lorries used for frozen goods parked at the front of a Cold Shop complex along the double lanes busy road.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident occurred at about 1 am. The victim (though his identity was not given) was said to be the only son of his parents.

The eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Mike, said the driver (victim), who was said to be speeding, did not sight on time the triangle sign kept at the back of the parked lorry and rammed into it.

He said the accident affected the man’s skull and he died on the way to the hospital.

‘He (victim) lost control and almost hit the first lorry and the car was squeezed. He is just 21-years-old and the only son. His skull was broken and he died on the way to the hospital,’ Mike said.

The incident caused gridlock on the other side of the road, as the path where the accident happened was blocked from Post Office/Bank Road junction, for easy manoeuvring.

Police also arrived and took over the scene to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the area.