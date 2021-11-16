From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Senate has acknowledged the approval by the Council of Legal Education for the establishment of the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele said they would visit the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigerian Law School to assess ongoing construction work.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Bamidele stated this in his opening remark at a public hearing on Legal Education (Consolidation, Etc) Act L.10, LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 (SB 820) at the Senate, yesterday.

He said the intent and purpose of the bill is to enhance the justice sector to be in time with trends and practice as obtainable in other jurisdictions.

“It is instructive to note that during debate on the general principles of the bill at various sittings of the Senate, divergent views were canvassed by distinguished senators, thereafter myriad of reaction was stimulated from relevant stakeholders and member of the public on the rationale of enacting the bills as act of the National Assembly.

“Consequently, the committee resolved to adopt the legislative mechanism of conducting this public hearing in order to gauge and aggregate the view point and opinion of relevant stakeholders in our bid to further strengthen and enrich the legislative process.”

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who sponsored the Bill that is intended to create at least two campuses of the Nigerian Law School in each geopolitical zone, said Port Harcourt campus will not be affected by the amendment.

He said: “There is already approval for a Law School in Port Harcourt, and that will be accommodated.”

The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a memorandum submitted to the committee, urged the National Assembly to reject the Bill 2021 as presently constituted, because it is oppressive and discriminatory against the government and people of the State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .