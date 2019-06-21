The management of the Port Harcourt Mall has commiserated with the injured people in the gas explosion that happened on Wednesday, June 12 , 2019.

In a statement made available by the Mall Manager, Mrs. Chioma Okorie, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the management had undertaken an extensive analysis of the situation alongside other agencies of government and assures its customers that the mall is safe for them.

In her words, “the gas outburst happened in the evening of June 12, 2019, and as a safety conscious organisation, we have hitherto trained all our security personnel on managing emergencies. Our internal fire fighting team were able to curtail the situation within 20 minutes. Simultaneously, mall staff evacuated everyone from within and all those injured were taken to the hospital immediately and are currently recuperating. We wish them swift recovery.” As an organisation, we will want to reiterate that the mall is installed with the best safety measures and our safety equipment are top-notch because the safety of all of our tenants and shoppers is of utmost importance to us,” she added.

Okorie also noted that the commitment of the management and the staff of the mall has kept us from such emergencies in the last five years in which the mall has been in operation. She assured customers that the mall is a very safe place where various family bonding activities takes place and people can get their quality products from all the stores in the mall.

The award winning Port Harcourt Mall located onAzikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been described as the city’s number one lifestyle destination where global brands are located to address various needs of Nigerians.