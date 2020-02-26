Simeon Nwakaudu

The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park is the gift of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to the nation’s tourism sector. Its popularity is growing by the day.

Daily, tourists from across Nigeria especially the Niger Delta troop to the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park to enjoy the serene environment and first class security network.

This is Nigeria’s undisputed international tourism destination. This is Governor Wike’s initiative to conserve foreign exchange for the country and attract visitors from across the world to Rivers State.

The project was flagged off as part of the first year anniversary of the Wike administration. Since then, the project site has transformed from the neglected “construction site borrow pit” to an international leisure centre.

Built by Julius Berger, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park exudes beauty and serenity. It has a climbing tower, beautifully designed natural lake, sporting facilities, two five aside football fields, Mini Golf Course, intercontinental restaurants, kids play centres and mobile gyms.

Commissioning the project, Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili said that the people of Rivers State are proud of the accomplishments of Governor Wike.

He praised the governor for delivering a world class international park which will make the state a prime destination.

The Former Governor prayed God to grant all the aspirations of Governor Wike for living up to the expectations of the people.

“I have travelled to at least 26 countries, I have never seen anything like this. God will ensure that all your aspirations are realised “, Dr Peter Odili said.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Wike announced his administration will continue to expand facilities at the Port Harcourt Pleasure park.

He said that the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park will attract tourists to the state and also generate revenue for its maintenance.

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema

To make the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park more attractive, the Rivers State Governor developed a modern world class cinema within the facility.

The 250-person capacity cinema, is divided into three sections. The cinema has standard walls, lighting effects and sound proof .

The project was designed to give the people maximum comfort. The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema has come on stream following the commissioning of the project as part of the first 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema, the governor urged Rivers people to patronise the entertainment industry in the state for the growth of Rivers economy.

He said that Rivers people should expend their funds on relaxation and entertainment facilities in the state capital.

Governor Wike said: “This time, there is no need to travel to Dubai, United States or United Kingdom to relax or be entertained.

“We now have such facilities here in Port Harcourt. We have provided entertainment facilities to stop our people from travelling out for that purpose. Spend your money in our State. There is no need for you to go to Abuja “.

The Governor said that the new Cinema though built by the Rivers State Government, would be administered by a private investor for sustenance.

He added that high level security have been provided in and around the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park to protect the serene and beautiful facility.

He assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to work to satisfy Rivers people and create the right environment for them to live comfortably.

Governor Wike reiterated that the leadership of the State will not succumb to blackmail and negative propaganda.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke commended Governor Wike for executing key projects in the area.

He said the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area will continue to support Governor Wike. He said they exhibited their love for the Governor by the way they defended their votes during the 2019 elections.

The king of castles and range paintball and amusement inc

The 170 meters long inflatable bouncing castle is a multi-columned obstacle course that has found a home at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

With this addition to the growing features of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, children now have much more fun and excitement when they visit the Park. The King of Castles is noted for among others building the physical and intellectual ability of children. Plus the fact that it is engaging and offers super fun.

There is also the Alpha Range Paintball & Amusement Inc at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. This is also handled by the managers of the King of Castles.

Since 2017 when the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park was commissioned, it has become a major point of relaxation and fun, especially during festivities such as Christmas, Easter and New Year celebrations .