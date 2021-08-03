By Christopher Oji

Independent marketers at the Apapa and Tin-Can-Island, Lagos, have sent a save-our-souls to the Federal Government over alleged highhandedness of the Nigeria Customs Service in the ports.

They claimed that the activities of the customs, especially a Deputy Controller General (DCG) of Customs, in charge of Trade & Tariff, have allegedly caused them a colossal amount of money which they pay as demurrage.

The independent marketers, who claimed that the DCG unilaterally shut down bonded terminals without consideration for the activities of independent marketers, thereby, causing untold hardship and avoidable losses to the national economy. Journalists conducted around the port noticed that trucks loaded with containers were still domiciled at the ports.

One of the union executives, who spoke with journalists, but pleaded anonymity, said that the DCG T&T gave a verbal order without signed documented directives, to stop operations on allegations of unpaid assessments by several customs licensed agents and importers operating at the Lagos terminal.

He further claimed that the Customs’ action was frustrating their businesses, describing the action of the DCG as malicious.

The independent marketers urged the FG to wade into their plight and resolve the situation, so that businesses would not be disrupted.

They alleged that the sudden unwarranted illegal sealing of many bonded terminal premises around the Tin-can island and Apapa ports in Lagos has attracted avoidable demurrage.

Despite the intervention of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council requested the immediate reversal of the verbal directive, including effort to arrange a formal meeting, where facts and figures can be laid bare, bearing in mind that most of the containers have been vandalised by sea pirates while the action of the customs continued.

