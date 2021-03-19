By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has issued one month ultimatum to service providers and users in the regulated port sector for registration with the Council or face the possibility of being delisted or shutdown.

The Council gave this directive yesterday, during a sensitisation programme for stakeholders targeted at Inland Dry Ports (IDP), seaport terminals and shipping companies, termimal operators at it’s headquaters.

Regulated service providers in the port sector include; Nigerian Ports Authority, Seaport Terminal Operators; Shipping Companies and Agencies, Off-Dock Terminal Operators, Cargo Consolidators, Logistics Service Providers, Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents, Inland Container Depot Operators, Stevedoring Companies, and any other port service provider or user.

Annual registration fees include, the Seaport Terminal Operators – N50,000, Shipping Lines Agencies – N50,000, Inland Container Depots/ Dry Port Operators – N25,000, Shipping Agency (Non-Vessel Operating Agency) – N10,000, Cargo Consolidators/ De-consolidators – N10,000, Off Dock / Bonded Terminal Operators – N10,000, Freight Forwarders & Licensed Customs Agents – N5,000, Barge Operators – N5,000, Hauliers -N5,000, Stevedoring Companies – N5,000, Shippers Associations -N5,000, Cargo Surveyors -N5,000, Jetty Operators – N5,000, Shippers – N1,000, Other Service Providers and Users – N5,000.

NSC’s Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, stressed that the Council had been lenient with port service providers and users, as cost of registration had been reviewed downward to dissipate the fiscal burden.

Bello, who was represented by the NSC Director, Consumer Affairs, Chief Cajetan Agu, said, “the maiden edition of stakeholders’ sensitisation on the NSC registration took place on January 31, 2019. We made a presentation to industry stakeholders on the need to register with NSC, having discussed the guidelines, the requirements and cost.”