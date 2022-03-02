By Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331

A Stakeholder meeting called by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos to find lasting solution to the ongoing strike action by clearing agents against the introduction of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) by the NCS on imported vehicles ended in a deadlock yesterday, as senior Customs officials sent to mid-wife the truce could not convince the agents to call off the strike action at the ports.

This was even as the Customs officers promised to get back to the agents on Friday this week to resolve the issue.

The clearing agents had last week Monday, began protesting against the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation system introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for imported vehicles, labeling the policy fraudulent for refusing to clear vehicle imports that arrived the country since last week Monday.

Daily Sun learnt that thousands of imported vehicles are currently trapped and are incurring storage charges and demurrage.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Zone A, Modupe Aremu, said that Customs is going to modify the complaints of the clearing agents to arrive at a acceptable arrangement for VIN.

“We are going to modify their complaints going forward. The modification will take care of the complaints of the clearing agents as regards VIN.” When asked if she was satisfied with the meeting with the clearing agents, the Customs ACG explained that it was like a family meeting and will be encouraged going forward.

“We talked and rubbed minds on a solution to this ongoing strike at the ports. The agents were actually trained ahead of the implementation of the VIN valuation. That was why we were not expecting this kind of response from them when we began the implementation.

“Due to all the complaints that the agents gave today, we are going to go back to the drawing board to modify all the issues that they raised. Hopefully, very soon we will get back to them on the outcome of the modification. VIN has come to stay, it cannot be suspended.”

At a media briefing after the meeting, Deputy President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Segun Musa, insisted that until Customs gets back to clearing agents, the strike action at the ports will continue.

“The Customs has given us a time frame of Friday to get back to us. So, we will wait till Friday to hear from them. Until then, the strike continues.

“They (Customs) said tomorrow is their management meeting and that they will get us feedback what they decide by Friday. So, till then we continue the strike.

“If after Friday, their feedback does not meet our expectations, then we will continue the strike even after Friday.”

Also addressing the media, a foremost clearing agents, Prince Taiye Oyeniyi said the issue of VIN valuation is a simple matter, saying that clearing agents have been on the issue of VIN valuation for over two to five years.

“Let me quickly correct one impression, all freight forwarders in this country are not against VIN valuation. What we are trying to say is that the normal thing for valuation should be done.

“What are we saying? For instance, what is VIN valuation? This is to make sure that your chassis numbers of the vehicle are captured to tell the government through the Customs how much to pay. “But our argument now remains that a 15 years old vehicle, for instance has a N2million worth of value, cost, insurance and freight. Under the normal settings internationally, there is depreciation of vehicle in a yearly basis.

“What you sell is not what I sell. For instance you cannot use the Customs value for vehicles or any consignments coming into the country. “We are pleading with them (Customs) to go back to the management. Let them give us the period of 90 days to clear the backlog of trapped vehicles,” Oyeniyi stated.