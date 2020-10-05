Steve Agbota

Port users at Tin Island and Apapa Wharf have raised the alarm over vibration of Liverpool Bridge linking the two facilities, and have called on the Federal and Lagos State Governments to expedite actions to avert a looming danger to stakeholders.

Those who spoke with Daily Sun about the shaking bridge at the weekend, said the development clearly shows that the situation portend grave danger to haulage and other port activities unless immediate actions are taken to ensure its rehabilitation.

The President of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalition (SNFFIEC), Chukwu Osita Patrick, said there is need to for the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the bridge, warning that failure to rectify the bridge may lead to its collapse.

According to him, over 5000 trailers passing through the Liverpool Bridge everyday. He added: “The bridge needs rehabilitation having seen how long it (Liverpool bridge) has lasted. Government cannot be talking about rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge without looking at other bridges now under threat collapsing.