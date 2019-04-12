Portuguese giants FC Porto are the latest top European club keen to sign Super Eagles sensational striker Paul Onuachu, who is rated at around 10 million Euros by his Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Reports out of Denmark suggest Porto are desperate to land Eagles striker and so his days at his Danish club are very much numbered.

FC Midtjylland valuation of the towering striker is 10 million Euros.

This season, the former FC Ebeide strike has already scored 19 goals and provided six assists.

His goals have included his brace that lifted his club to the final of the Danish Cup Final next month.

Nigeria fans still cannot stop talking about his quick-fire goal for the Super Eagles against Egypt last month in Asaba.

His other Eagles cap was against Seychelles also in Asaba, where he was a second-half sub.

Gernot Rohr has saluted the emergence of the big target man but at the same time insisted he still has a lot of room for improvement.